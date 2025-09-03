Court extends Ducky Bhai’s remand in gambling apps promotion case

A judicial magistrate on Wednesday extended physical remand of YouTuber Saad-ur-Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai, for two more days in a case related to the promotion of gambling applications on social media

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) produced the accused before the court on completion of his earlier two-day remand and requested further custody to finalise the investigation.

Granting the plea, the court directed the agency to complete the probe at the earliest and present the suspect again on September 5.

Ducky Bhai was taken into custody on August 17 from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport. He faces multiple charges under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, including Sections 13 (electronic forgery), 14 (electronic fraud), 25 (spamming), and 26 (spoofing). In addition, he has been booked under Sections 294-B (obscene acts) and 420 (fraud) of the Pakistan Penal Code.