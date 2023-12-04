Court extends Fawad Chaudhry’s bail till Dec 12

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra has extended the interim bail of the former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry until December 12 for the violation of Section 144

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra has extended the interim bail of the former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry until December 12 for the violation of Section 144.

Fawad Chaudhry’s lawyer appeared before the court on Monday and requested exemption from attendance.

The court accepted the plea and extended Fawad Chaudhry's interim bail until December 12