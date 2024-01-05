Court extends Fawad Chaudhry’s physical remand for four-days

The Accountability Court of Islamabad has extended physical remand of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, for four days in the alleged embezzlement case related to construction of Jhelum-Pind Dadan Khan Road

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The Accountability Court of Islamabad has extended physical remand of former Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, for four days in the alleged embezzlement case related to construction of Jhelum-Pind Dadan Khan Road.

Judge Muhammad Bashir of the accountability court heard the case on Friday.

The former federal minister was produced before the court after the completion of a six-day physical remand, whereas NAB prosecutor, investigation officers, and defense counsel Amir Abbas also appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor mentioned that the concerned contractor had been summoned for investigations on January 2, but he couldn't appear before the court due to health issues.

Consequently, the contractor was called again on January 8.

The NAB prosecutor stated that the investigation team had discovered seven different accounts with suspicious transactions, suspecting that Fawad Chaudhry had taken bribe in the said project.

The defense counsel denied all allegations stating that they were unaware of the specific land the prosecution was inquiring about.

Meanwhile, Fawad Chaudhry stated that he had only one account which had already been declared, and he was prepared to provide an affidavit in support of this position. After listening to the arguments, the court extended the four-day physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry and directed to produce him again on January 9.