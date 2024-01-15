Court Extends Fawad Chaudry ‘s Physical Remand For Three-day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2024 | 09:45 PM
The Accountability Court has extended the three-day physical remand of the former federal minister, Fawad Chaudhry, in the Jhelum Construction project
Judge Muhammad Bashir of the accountability court heard Fawad Chaudhry's case on Monday.
During the hearing, NAB officials requested the extension of the former minister's physical remand.
Later, the court accepted NAB's request and extended Fawad Chaudhry's three-day physical remand.
