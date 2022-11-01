Court extends for further two days physical remand of Dost Muhammad Mazari

(@Abdulla99267510)

The ACE officials tell court they need to investigate Mazari in the land case, so his physical remand be extended while Mazari’s counsel opposed the request.

LAHORE: A local court on Tuesday extended for two more days the physical remand of PTI dissident and former Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari in a land case.

As the hearing started, the Anti-Corruption Establishment officials produced Mazari before the judicial magistrate and sought extension in his physical remand for further investigation into the matter.

The lawyer representing the former PA Deputy Speaker, however, oppose the ACE’s request for further remand and asked the court to set him free, contending that the case registered against him was politically motivated.

After hearing both sides, the magistrate allowed two-day further physical remand of the lawmaker and handed him over to ACE officials for investigation.

The court also sought report on the next date of hearing.

The anti-corruption establishment had Saturday arrested the former deputy speaker of the provincial assembly in an alleged land encroachment case.

As Mazari came out of the courtroom, a scuffle was seen between the ACE officials and the supporters of Mazari.

Earlier, the ACE officials secured his two-day physical remand and now again they successfully secured it.