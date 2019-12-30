Court extends four days physical remand of child murderers

(@imziishan)

A local court extended four days physical remand of all the Four accused involved in the murder of a four year child from Bahar Kahu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :A local court extended four days physical remand of all the Four accused involved in the murder of a four year child from Bahar Kahu.

The Police on Monday produced all the arrested accused before the duty judge Malik Amaan.

The court inquired about the recovery made form the accused which the police disclosed that recovery of items used for kidnapping and murder including pistol, scotch tape had been recovered from them. The court after hearing awarded extension in their physical remand and handed them into police custody.

The accused will be re-presented in court on January 2.