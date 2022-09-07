UrduPoint.com

Court Extends Gill's Judicial Remand

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Court extends Gill's judicial remand

A local court of Islamabad on Wednesday sought challan from the capital police in a sedition case against former prime minister Imran Khan's aide Shahbaz Gill and extended his judicial remand till September 21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :A local court of Islamabad on Wednesday sought challan from the capital police in a sedition case against former prime minister Imran Khan's aide Shahbaz Gill and extended his judicial remand till September 21.

Judicial Magistrate Shoaib Akhter heard the case. The attendance of Shahbaz Gill was marked through the video link from Adiala Jail. The police couldn't produce the case challan this day.

The Islamabad police had registered a sedition case against Shahbaz Gill on his controversial statement on a tv channel.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Police Jail September TV From Court

Recent Stories

Rickshaw drivers staged protest on LPG rates

Rickshaw drivers staged protest on LPG rates

4 minutes ago
 PDM parties to support PML-N candidate in NA-108 b ..

PDM parties to support PML-N candidate in NA-108 by-election: Abid Sher

4 minutes ago
 Trump Says FBI Took Medical Files During Mar-a-Lag ..

Trump Says FBI Took Medical Files During Mar-a-Lago Raid, Likens Incident to Sov ..

4 minutes ago
 Senate body takes notice of delay in PIA flights

Senate body takes notice of delay in PIA flights

7 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt establishes tent cities in five talukas ..

Sindh Govt establishes tent cities in five talukas for flood-hit people: DC

7 minutes ago
 Quality books should be made available for book lo ..

Quality books should be made available for book lovers: Administrator

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.