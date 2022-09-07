A local court of Islamabad on Wednesday sought challan from the capital police in a sedition case against former prime minister Imran Khan's aide Shahbaz Gill and extended his judicial remand till September 21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :A local court of Islamabad on Wednesday sought challan from the capital police in a sedition case against former prime minister Imran Khan's aide Shahbaz Gill and extended his judicial remand till September 21.

Judicial Magistrate Shoaib Akhter heard the case. The attendance of Shahbaz Gill was marked through the video link from Adiala Jail. The police couldn't produce the case challan this day.

The Islamabad police had registered a sedition case against Shahbaz Gill on his controversial statement on a tv channel.