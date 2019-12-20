UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Extends Hamza Shahbaz's Judicial Remand Till Jan 3

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 03:21 PM

Court extends Hamza Shahbaz's judicial remand till Jan 3

An accountability court in Lahore has extended Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz's judicial remand in assets beyond means case till January 3

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th December, 2019) An accountability court in Lahore has extended Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz's judicial remand in assets beyond means case till January 3.The court resumed the hearing against Hamza Shahbaz and his cousin Yousaf Abbas and inquired about the reason behind their absence.

The court was told that the suspects could not be produced before due to the lawyers' strike and security issues.The AC judge expressed resentment and issued show-cause notice to the relevant authorities for not bringing Hamza Shahbaz and Yousaf Abbas to the court while declaring that the act is against the law.The court ordered to produce Hamza Shahbaz and Yousaf Abbas before it on December 3 and adjourned the hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Hamza Shahbaz Lawyers January December Court Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

Putin Supports Idea of Arranging Normandy Four Int ..

6 minutes ago

Turkish Troops, Snipers Fighting in Libya's GNA Ra ..

6 minutes ago

BB served oppressed segments of society: PPP Bahaw ..

6 minutes ago

Ethiopia's First-Ever Satellite Sent Into Space Vi ..

6 minutes ago

6.120 Kg Hashish seized, 26 arreste in Sargodha

6 minutes ago

BMP stresses market diversification to enhance exp ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.