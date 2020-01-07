UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Extends Hamza Shahbaz's Judicial Remand Till Jan 17

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 04:07 PM

Court extends Hamza Shahbaz's judicial remand till Jan 17

An accountability court in Lahore has on Tuesday extended Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz's judicial remand in Ashiana Housing and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases till January 17

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th January, 2020) An accountability court in Lahore has on Tuesday extended Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz's judicial remand in Ashiana Housing and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases till January 17.During the hearing, the court has reserved verdict on the exemption plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif.On June 11, the accountability watchdog had arrested Hamza in the same case after the Lahore High Court (LHC) turned down his applications for extension in interim bail.In the hearing on June 11, Salman Butt, the defense counsel for Hamza, had argued that according to the NAB ordinance, the bureau could not issue arrest warrants unless an inquiry over the matter was completed.

To which, Justice Naqvi had remarked that the judgment would be done according to the constitution, and justice would be ensured.Moreover, the prosecutor had submitted complete details of assets of Shehbaz Sharif's family members in the court with an argument that their assets were beyond their known sources of income."Billions of rupees were added to the assets of Shehbaz's family, whereas Hamza couldn't provide details of the sources of his income," he added.The bench was further told by the NAB that in the year 2018, his assets were found to be worth Rs410 million, whereas he could not prove assets worth Rs380 million, and the money was laundered to Dubai and England, and 40 individuals were involved in the money laundering.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Hamza Shahbaz Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Dubai Same Money January June 2018 Muslim Family Billion Million Court Punjab Assembly Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

Air Chief congratulates Hamza Khan

9 minutes ago

Investors sue Daimler for $1 bn in German court ov ..

6 minutes ago

Austria's Kurz returns as world's youngest chancel ..

6 minutes ago

Eurozone inflation rises to 1.3% in December

9 minutes ago

Haris Rauf—ready for Big Bash League

19 minutes ago

Arrest warrant issued in Japan for Carlos Ghosn's ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.