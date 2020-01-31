UrduPoint.com
Court Extends Hamza Shehbaz's Judicial Remand Till Feb 14

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 07:57 PM

Court extends Hamza Shehbaz's judicial remand till Feb 14

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Friday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz till February 14 in assets beyond means and money laundering case.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Hamza Shehbaz was produced by the jail officials on expiry of his judicial remand.

The court asked National Accountability Bureau prosecutor about the status of the reference.

The prosecutor stated that the reference was in the final stages of its preparation and it would be filed soon.

At this, the court extended judicial remand of Hamza Shehbaz for another 14 days and ordered for producing him on Feb 14.

Meanwhile, another accountability court also extended judicial remand of Hamza Shehbaz till Feb 14 in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings.

The court also heard Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing case and adjourned the hearing till Feb 14. Fawad Hassan Fawad, Ahad Cheema and other accused appeared before the court.

Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion.

