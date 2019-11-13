UrduPoint.com
Court Extends Hamza Shehbaz's Judicial Remand Till Nov 28

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 07:07 PM

An accountability court on Wednesday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz in assets beyond means and money laundering case till November 28

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz in assets beyond means and money laundering case till November 28.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the proceedings, wherein, Hamza Shehbaz was also produced.

The court inquired from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials as to why the reference had not been filed in the case, to which, the NAB prosecutor submitted that five other accused were also arrested in the case and investigations were in progress.

He stated that the reference would be filed soon after NAB chairman approval.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the further proceedings of the case till November 28, besides extending judicial remand of the accused.

It is pertinent to mention here that strict security arrangements were made on the occasion.

In this case, the bureau alleged that Hamza Shehbaz acquired assets beyond his known sources of income besides committing massive money laundering in the name of foreign remittances.

