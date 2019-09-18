UrduPoint.com
Court Extends Hamza's Judicial Remand In Two Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 04:50 PM

An accountability court on Wednesday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz till October 2 in two cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz till October 2 in two cases.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the proceedings wherein Hamza Shehbaz was produced on expiry of his judicial remand term in assets beyond means and money laundering case.

The court directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials for filing reference against Hamza on charges of money laundering, during the proceedings, and extended his judicial remand till Oct 2.

Later, Hamza Shehbaz was produced before another accountability court in connection with Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

To a court query, the NAB officials stated that the investigations were in progress in connection with the case.

At this, the court directed for submitting the report after completing the investigations besides extending judicial remand of Hamza Shehbaz till October 2.

The court granted one-time exemption from personal appearance to his father Shehbaz Sharif in the case.

Meanwhile, the court also exempted Shehbaz Sharif from personal appearance in Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scam. A counsel on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif had filed an application seeking exemption from appearance in the cases.

The other accused, including Ahad Cheema, Fawad Hassan Fawad, were produced in connection with Ashiana-e- Iqbal case, whereas the court adjourned further hearing till Oct 2.

