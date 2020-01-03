(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Friday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML- N) leader Hamza Shehbaz in assets beyond means and money laundering case till Jan 17.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the proceedings wherein Hamza Shehbaz was also produced on expiry of his judicial remand.

The NAB prosecutor presented a report and apprised about progress in investigations and reference during the hearing.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the further proceedings of the case till Jan 17, besides extending judicial remand of the accused.

It is pertinent to mention here that strict security arrangements were made on the occasion. In this case, the bureau alleged that Hamza Shehbaz acquired assets beyond his known sources of income besides committing massive moneylaundering in the name of foreign remittances.