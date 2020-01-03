UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Extends Hamza's Judicial Remand Till Jan 17

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 08:24 PM

Court extends Hamza's judicial remand till Jan 17

An accountability court on Friday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML- N) leader Hamza Shehbaz in assets beyond means and money laundering case till Jan 17

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Friday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML- N) leader Hamza Shehbaz in assets beyond means and money laundering case till Jan 17.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the proceedings wherein Hamza Shehbaz was also produced on expiry of his judicial remand.

The NAB prosecutor presented a report and apprised about progress in investigations and reference during the hearing.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the further proceedings of the case till Jan 17, besides extending judicial remand of the accused.

It is pertinent to mention here that strict security arrangements were made on the occasion. In this case, the bureau alleged that Hamza Shehbaz acquired assets beyond his known sources of income besides committing massive moneylaundering in the name of foreign remittances.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan National Accountability Bureau Progress Money Muslim Court

Recent Stories

French Police Kill Knifeman After 4 People Stabbed ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Reaffirm Support for Settling Libyan ..

2 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offers conditional support ..

2 minutes ago

'Redressing overseas Pakistanis' grievances top pr ..

7 minutes ago

Actions being taken against delinquent officials: ..

7 minutes ago

Soleimani was plotting 'big action' threatening Am ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.