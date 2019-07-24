An accountability court in Lahore on Wednesday extended the physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior politician and the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz for 10 days in assets beyond means and money laundering cases

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th July, 2019) An accountability court in Lahore on Wednesday extended the physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior politician and the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz for 10 days in assets beyond means and money laundering cases.Accountability court judge Ameer Muhammad Khan presided over the hearing as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced Hamza in the courtroom upon expiration of his remand.The NAB presented details of financial assets �owned' by Hamza and told the court that during investigation into the cases two more benami companies have been unearthed.

"Five billion rupees were transferred," the court observed.Meanwhile, Hamza, in his talk to the media, said the incumbent government has put poor people under more financial burden, and the people have been cursing this government."Protest is the right of every political party, whereas the government has been observing fascism�the people will lodge protest against inflation and revengeful activities of the government," he said, adding they were fed up with the current government.