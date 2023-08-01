Open Menu

Court Extends Imran, Bushra Bibi's Bails Till Aug 4

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Court extends Imran, Bushra Bibi's bails till Aug 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday extended the interim bails of PTI's Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in August 4, in Al-Qadir Trust case, a scam worth of 190 million Pounds.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the bail cases of the accused.

Former prime minister Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi appeared before the court along with their legal team.

Imran's lawyer Khawaja Haris pleaded that they appeared late as they had to visit the session court in other cases. He prayed the court to adjourn the case till after August 12. The court said that it was fixing August 4, a final date for arguments against the bail petitions.

