ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) here on Wednesday extended the interim bails of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi till July 31, in Al-Qadir Trust case, a scam worth 190 million Pounds.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case wherein former prime minister Imran Khan appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, Barrister Salman Safdar Advocate informed the court that senior lawyer Khawaja Haris could not attend the day's proceeding due to his engagements in apex court.

Barrister Hohar Ali Khan also submitted a request seeking one-time exemption from attendance to Bushra Bibi.

Deputy Prosecutor General NAB Sardar Muzafar Abbasi said that the defence side used to adopt the similar excuse in every hearing.

He said that it was just interim bail case.

The defence lawyer prayed the court to grant a date after the holidays of Muharram.

The court sought final arguments against the bail case and adjourned further hearing till July 31.