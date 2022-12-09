UrduPoint.com

Court Extends Imran Khan Interim Bail Till Dec 19

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2022 | 07:54 PM

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s chief Imran Khan till December 19 in a case pertaining to holding of protest demonstration and interfering official course after his disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana reference.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the bail case of Imran Khan. The court also granted one-time exemption from appearance to the petitioner. Petitioner's lawyer Dr Baber Awan appeared before the court.

The Islamabad Police had registered an FIR against Imran Khan over the above matter.

