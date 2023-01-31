UrduPoint.com

Court Extends Imran Khan's Bail Till Feb 10

Published January 31, 2023

Court extends Imran Khan's bail till Feb 10

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :A local court on Tuesday extended interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s Chief Imran Khan in case with regard to protest after the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in toshakhana case and attack on PML-N's leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha.

Additional District and Session Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the case. PTI's lawyer Dr. Baber Awan prayed the court to grant one-time exemption from appearance. He said that there were the injuries on both legs of Imran Khan due firing incident and he was unable to even walk.

He further said that the doctors had advised his client for a four week complete rest. He said that there was a risk of another attack on Imran Khan if he appeared before court.

He requested the court to order ICT administration for providing foolproof security to his client and also grant him exemption from appearance for this day.

The court accepted the exemption from attendance request and also extended the interim bail of Imran Khan till February 10. On the query of the judge, Dr. Baber Awan said that his client would appear on next hearing but he would inform the court before 48 hours of the appearance.

The court said that it would order for foolproof security arrangements if Imran Khan could come court. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned.

