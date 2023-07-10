Open Menu

Court Extends Imran Khan's Bails In 11 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 09:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The three courts of Islamabad on Monday extended the interim bails of PTI's chairman Imran Khan till July 19, in eleven cases registered by capital's police.

A lower court also directed Imran Khan to must join the investigation in two cases connected with the incidents of May 9.

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC)'s Judge Abul Hassnat Zulkernain heard the bail petitions of Imran Khan in three cases. During hearing, Imran Khan's lawyer argued that in which court his client should appear preferably as his cases were in three courts. However, later Imran Khan arrived in courtroom. The judge remarked that the court wouldn't allow any delay if the prosecution requested for postponement.

The court subsequently extended the bail of Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, Additional District and Session Judge Tahir Sapra heard the bail cases of former prime minister in six FIRs while Additional Session Judge Farukh Fareed Baloch heard bails in two cases regarding incidents of May 9.

Judge Farukh Fareed instructed the accused to join the investigation and said that the court would announce the verdict in light of available record if the petitioner didn't join the investigation in two cases. The court adjourned hearing of the case till July 19.

A lower court also extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi in a forgery case registered by Kohsar Police Station.

