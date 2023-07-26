A local court on Wednesday extended the interim bails of PTI chairman Imran Khan till July 31, in six cases pertaining the riots of May 9 and instructed the accused to join the investigation in the said cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :A local court on Wednesday extended the interim bails of PTI chairman Imran Khan till July 31, in six cases pertaining the riots of May 9 and instructed the accused to join the investigation in the said cases.

Additional District and Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the bail cases of the former prime minister in six FIRs registered by various police stations of the capital.

At the outset of hearing, Imran Khan's counsel Sher Afzal Murawat filed a request seeking one-time exemption from attendance for his client as he was in Supreme Court. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was also to announce the verdict in an identical case, he said. The judge instructed the accused to ensure his attendance till 1:30pm.

The prosecutor informed the court that the accused was being provided foolproof security as he was a former prime minister. He prayed the court to adjourn the case till July 31, but the attendance of the accused should be ensured.

The prosecutor said that the accused had not joined the investigation so far and apposed the request of the defence for exemption from appearance. He said that Imran Khan should have appeared before the court as he had been in Islamabad today.

The defence lawyer said that how his client could appear before the investigation officer who was out of station due to the death of his father.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till July 31, and instructed Imran Khan to join the investigation.