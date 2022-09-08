(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :A lower court of Islamabad on Thursday extended interim bail of PTI's chairman and former prime minister till September 27, in an FIR pertaining vandalizing the public property during his party's long march.

District and Session Judge Kamran Basharrat Mufti heard the pre-arrest bail petition of Imran Khan. The judge inquired about the attendance of former prime minister, at this Imran's Lawyer Dr. Baber Awan requested the court to grant his client one-time exemption from hearing.

The judge questioned whether the accused had joined the investigation of the police in the case. The lawyer answered that the PTI chief had joined the investigation process through his counsel. After listening arguments, the court extended the pre-arrest bail of Imran Khan till September 27.

It may be mentioned here that the capital police had registered an FIR against former prime minister regarding the damaging of the public property during the long march of his party.