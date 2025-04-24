Open Menu

Court Extends Interim Bail Asad Qaiser

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2025 | 09:40 PM

Court extends interim bail Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday extended the interim bail of PTI leader Asad Qaiser in Sangjani protest case.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulkarnain heard the interim bail petition of Asad Qaiser who appeared before court along with his lawyer.

At the outset of hearing, the investigation officer requested the court to grant time for submission of case record which was allowed by the judge. The court extended the interim bail and adjourned the case till May 21.

