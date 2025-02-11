Court Extends Interim Bail For PTI Chief, Bushra Bibi Till Feb 25
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The district and sessions court of Islamabad on Tuesday extended the interim bail petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in six cases and Bushra Bibi in a case till February 25.
Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the case. During the hearing, the founder of PTI, did not appear via video link from jail, as jail authorities failed to facilitate his virtual attendance.
PTI's chief legal representative stated that arrangements for his video link appearance were not made. However, his lawyer, Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry, was present in court.
Judge Majoka directed the lawyers to present their arguments at the next hearing, scheduled later this month, when a final decision on the bail pleas is expected. The court extended the interim bail for both PTI chief and Bushra Bibi till February 25 and adjourned the proceedings.
The cases against PTI chief and Bushra Bibi were filed in 2023 across multiple police stations, including Kohsar, Ramna, Tarnol, Karachi Company, and Secretariat. He faces charges related to protests, arson, and attempted murder. However, the court has reserved its verdict on Bushra Bibi's bail plea.
