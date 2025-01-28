Open Menu

Court Extends Interim Bail For PTI Founder, Bushra Bibi

Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Court extends interim bail for PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The District and Sessions Court on Tuesday extended the interim bail for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder in six cases and his spouse Bushra Bibi in a case, with the next hearing scheduled for February 11.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka has extended the interim bail for the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Bushra Bibi.

During the hearing of their pre-arrest bail applications, the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi were represented in the court by lawyers Ansar Kayani and Shamsa Kayani.

The legal team argued that Bushra Bibi, previously arrested in connection with the £190 million case, should be exempted from attending court in person. They requested permission for her to appear via video link.

Responding to the argument, Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka remarked that he was currently handling cases under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). He approved the request for exemption from attendance and extended interim bail for both individuals.

However, the court adjourned the case till February 11.

Recent Stories

Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two ..

Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes ..

2 minutes ago
 Expected 5% growth for UAE’s infrastructure sect ..

Expected 5% growth for UAE’s infrastructure sector in 2025

2 minutes ago
 Middle East families to experience $1 trillion tra ..

Middle East families to experience $1 trillion transfer of generational wealth b ..

47 minutes ago

UAE officials call for greater participation in ‘Zero Bureaucracy Award’

47 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives India’s Mi ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives India’s Minister of External Affairs

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi to host EuroLeague Final Four for first ..

Abu Dhabi to host EuroLeague Final Four for first time

1 hour ago
NA speaker postpones negotiation committee meeting ..

NA speaker postpones negotiation committee meeting after PTI refusal

1 hour ago
 Ajman DED launches 'Investor Statement' project

Ajman DED launches 'Investor Statement' project

1 hour ago
 FTA urges natural persons to register for Corporat ..

FTA urges natural persons to register for Corporate Tax before March 31

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia

2 hours ago
 EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defenc ..

EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defence solutions at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on r ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on re-election

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan