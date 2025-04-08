Court extends interim bail for PTI leaders in protest case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Islamabad on Tuesday extended the interim bail for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shibli Faraz and Kanwal Shauzab in a case related to the November 26 protest

During the hearing, the Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra directed the accused to conclude arguments on their bail pleas to avoid repeated court appearances.

The case was registered at the Aabpara Police Station following the protest.

Both PTI leaders had approached the court for pre-arrest bail.

During the hearing, Judge Tahir Abbas remarked, “You should get the arguments done and let the court decide. You cannot keep appearing again and again”.

Following this, the court extended the interim bail of the two leaders and adjourned the hearing until May 5. The case involves charges stemming from the protest organized by PTI on November 26, which led to a police case under anti-terrorism laws.