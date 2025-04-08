Open Menu

Court Extends Interim Bail For PTI Leaders In Protest Case

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2025 | 07:07 PM

Court extends interim bail for PTI leaders in protest case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Islamabad on Tuesday extended the interim bail for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shibli Faraz and Kanwal Shauzab in a case related to the November 26 protest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Islamabad on Tuesday extended the interim bail for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shibli Faraz and Kanwal Shauzab in a case related to the November 26 protest.

During the hearing, the Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra directed the accused to conclude arguments on their bail pleas to avoid repeated court appearances.

The case was registered at the Aabpara Police Station following the protest.

Both PTI leaders had approached the court for pre-arrest bail.

During the hearing, Judge Tahir Abbas remarked, “You should get the arguments done and let the court decide. You cannot keep appearing again and again”.

Following this, the court extended the interim bail of the two leaders and adjourned the hearing until May 5. The case involves charges stemming from the protest organized by PTI on November 26, which led to a police case under anti-terrorism laws.

Recent Stories

UAE retains seat on Arab Judo Federation Executive ..

UAE retains seat on Arab Judo Federation Executive Board

9 minutes ago
 DR Congo aims to boost domestic manufacturing ov ..

DR Congo aims to boost domestic manufacturing over raw exports: Deputy Prime M ..

9 minutes ago
 FNC First Deputy Speaker receives Chairman of Mosc ..

FNC First Deputy Speaker receives Chairman of Moscow City Duma

10 minutes ago
 Matric exams begin across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Matric exams begin across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

3 minutes ago
 China ready to 'fight' US trade war, EU seeks to c ..

China ready to 'fight' US trade war, EU seeks to cool tensions

3 minutes ago
 President of UAE Show Jumping Cup legacy of excell ..

President of UAE Show Jumping Cup legacy of excellence: UAE Equestrian and Racin ..

10 minutes ago
IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of Bushra ..

IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of Bushra Bibi's case

3 minutes ago
 Court extends interim bail for PTI leaders in prot ..

Court extends interim bail for PTI leaders in protest case

3 minutes ago
 Tap Payments receives payment services licence fro ..

Tap Payments receives payment services licence from Central Bank of UAE

25 minutes ago
 FNC showcases its experience during meetings of Se ..

FNC showcases its experience during meetings of Secretaries-General of National ..

25 minutes ago
 Chairperson BISP reviews preparations for upcoming ..

Chairperson BISP reviews preparations for upcoming Benazir Kafaalat tranche

15 seconds ago
 Presight launches ‘Presight LifeSaver’ for sma ..

Presight launches ‘Presight LifeSaver’ for smarter emergency, crisis respons ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan