Court extends interim bail of Advocate Hassan Niazi till Sep 6

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Monday extended pre-arrest interim bail of Advocate Hassan Niazi in a case of attempted murder till September 6.

The court also sought a report from the investigation officer on the next date of hearing.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Mushtaq Ahmad heard the bail petition of Hassan Niazi.

Advocate Hassan Niazi appeared before the court during the proceedings and got his attendance marked.

Shahzadi Nargis, widow of former governor of Balochistan Nawab Akbar Bugti, had lodged a criminal case with Islampura Police Station against Hassan Niazi and four unidentified persons.

She alleged that the accused attacked her in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Ali Abbas. She alleged that Hassan Niazi and his accomplices first abused her in the presence of her lawyer and then tried to strangle her with an intention to take her life.