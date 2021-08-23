UrduPoint.com

Court Extends Interim Bail Of Advocate Hassan Niazi Till Sep 6

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 08:50 PM

Court extends interim bail of Advocate Hassan Niazi till Sep 6

A sessions court on Monday extended pre-arrest interim bail of Advocate Hassan Niazi in a case of attempted murder till September 6

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Monday extended pre-arrest interim bail of Advocate Hassan Niazi in a case of attempted murder till September 6.

The court also sought a report from the investigation officer on the next date of hearing.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Mushtaq Ahmad heard the bail petition of Hassan Niazi.

Advocate Hassan Niazi appeared before the court during the proceedings and got his attendance marked.

Shahzadi Nargis, widow of former governor of Balochistan Nawab Akbar Bugti, had lodged a criminal case with Islampura Police Station against Hassan Niazi and four unidentified persons.

She alleged that the accused attacked her in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Ali Abbas. She alleged that Hassan Niazi and his accomplices first abused her in the presence of her lawyer and then tried to strangle her with an intention to take her life.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Balochistan Governor Akbar Bugti Police Station Nargis Hassan Niazi September Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on de ..

RAK Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

7 minutes ago
 Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receive ..

Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Jordan&#039;s ..

7 minutes ago
 US Aware of Taliban's Desire to Have Evacuation Mi ..

US Aware of Taliban's Desire to Have Evacuation Mission Complete By August 31 - ..

52 seconds ago
 KP Assembly concerned over increasing use of ICE, ..

KP Assembly concerned over increasing use of ICE, 10-wheeler drugs among youth

54 seconds ago
 PMD forecasts partly cloudy weather in Karachi on ..

PMD forecasts partly cloudy weather in Karachi on Tuesday

56 seconds ago
 5000 posts of ALM lying vacant in PESCO: Senate bo ..

5000 posts of ALM lying vacant in PESCO: Senate body told

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.