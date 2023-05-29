Court extends interim bail of Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The Sessions Court Islamabad on Thursday extended the interim bail of former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser till June 5, in a case pertaining to protests and rioting in the Federal Capital.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the bail case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader in a first information report (FIR) registered by the Sangjani Police Station.

The petitioner's lawyer, Afzal Murawat, adopted the stance that there was a risk of the arrest of his client and prayed to the court to grant him exemption from appearance or grant assurance that he would not be arrested.

The judge remarked that the court could not give any such assurance and instructed the lawyer to produce the petitioner.

The lawyer argued that his client had joined the investigation process and the court had to view only the grounds for exemption request. He also gave the reference of a judgment of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a similar matter.

He said the police had been deployed at the entry gates of the courts for the arrest of his client. The judge, however, noted that the petitioner had not mentioned that in the application.

The lawyer then filed another application seeking exemption for his client from hearing on fresh grounds.

The court accepted the request and extended the interim bail till June 5.