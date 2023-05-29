UrduPoint.com

Court Extends Interim Bail Of Asad Qaiser

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Court extends interim bail of Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The Sessions Court Islamabad on Thursday extended the interim bail of former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser till June 5, in a case pertaining to protests and rioting in the Federal Capital.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the bail case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader in a first information report (FIR) registered by the Sangjani Police Station.

The petitioner's lawyer, Afzal Murawat, adopted the stance that there was a risk of the arrest of his client and prayed to the court to grant him exemption from appearance or grant assurance that he would not be arrested.

The judge remarked that the court could not give any such assurance and instructed the lawyer to produce the petitioner.

The lawyer argued that his client had joined the investigation process and the court had to view only the grounds for exemption request. He also gave the reference of a judgment of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a similar matter.

He said the police had been deployed at the entry gates of the courts for the arrest of his client. The judge, however, noted that the petitioner had not mentioned that in the application.

The lawyer then filed another application seeking exemption for his client from hearing on fresh grounds.

The court accepted the request and extended the interim bail till June 5.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Police Police Station June FIR Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Babar Azam joined by his mother to perform Hajj

Babar Azam joined by his mother to perform Hajj

11 minutes ago
 Sidra Amin leads Dynamites to third straight win

Sidra Amin leads Dynamites to third straight win

23 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler promotes 8 Emiri Guard officers

Sharjah Ruler promotes 8 Emiri Guard officers

2 hours ago
 Arab Media Forum discusses challenges facing Arab ..

Arab Media Forum discusses challenges facing Arab media

2 hours ago
 ADJD&#039;s forum explores guidelines for green to ..

ADJD&#039;s forum explores guidelines for green tourism and climate change mitig ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA commissions 60 MIG water reservoir in Lusaily ..

DEWA commissions 60 MIG water reservoir in Lusaily with investments totalling AE ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.