Court Extends Interim Bail Of Asad Qaiser
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 09:59 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of former speaker national assembly Asad Qaiser and sought arguments on next hearing in a case of violent protest registered by Sangjani Police Station.
Judge Abul Hasanat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the bail case of Asad Qaiser.
During the hearing on pre-arrest bail, Asad Qaiser appeared in the court along with his lawyers Ayesha Khalid and Zahid Dar.
The lawyer said that the bails of several accused in this case have been confirmed.
Those accused who have not been granted bail are scheduled for hearing on June 20 and 24. On which Judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain said that they will hear the arguments on this application again from everyone.
The court ordered to present arguments on the bail application at the next hearing and adjourned the hearing on the pre-arrest bail application until June 20. A case has been registered against PTI leader Asad Qaiser and others in Sangjani police station.
