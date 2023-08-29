Open Menu

Court Extends Interim Bail Of Asad Umar

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2023 | 09:19 PM

Court extends interim bail of Asad Umar

A special court Tuesday extended interim bail of PTI's leader Asad Umar in cipher case registered under Official Secret Act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :A special court Tuesday extended interim bail of PTI's leader Asad Umar in cipher case registered under Official Secret Act.

Special Court's Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the interim bail petition of former Federal minister in camera.

The accused appeared before the court along with his lawyer Dr. Baber Awan.

The court extended the pre-arrest bail of Asad Umar and stopped the FIA from arresting him till September 14.

