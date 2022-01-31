Court extends interim bail of Bashir Memon till Feb 22

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :A sessions court on Monday extended interim bail of former Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general Bashir Memon in money laundering and two other inquiries till February 22.

Earlier, Bashir Memon along with his counsel appeared before an additional district and sessions Judge.

During the proceedings, the FIA's counsel submitted that investigations had not been completed from Bashir Memon. He submitted that a joint investigation team had been formed for the purpose and Syed Ali Mardan was heading it.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till February 22 and also extended interim bail of Bashir Memon.

Bashir Memon had approached the court, stating that the FIA Lahore had initiated three inquiries against him on charges of facilitating financial crime, fraud and others. He submitted that all allegations were baseless. He submitted that it was feared that the agency might arrest him. He pleaded with the court to grant interim bail.