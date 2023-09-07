Open Menu

Court Extends Interim Bail Of Bushra Bibi

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :A lower court here on Thursday extended interim bail of Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, till September 12, in case pertaining to fake receipts with regard to toshakhana gifts.

Additional District and Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case wherein Bushra Bibi appeared before the court along with her lawyer Salman Safdar Advocate.

At the outset of hearing, the investigation officer said that they required custody of the accused for investigation.

He said that the audio of Bushra Bibi had been sent to the FIA for forensic purpose.

Salman Safdar Advocate said that the investigation team used to summon his client who had to wait them for hours.

They had told the investigators, during the investigation that the audiotape did not belong to Bushra Bibi.

He said that the matter was related to receipts instead of audiotape.

The court extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi and adjourned further hearing till next date.

