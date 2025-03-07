Court Extends Interim Bail Of Bushra Bibi
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2025 | 10:01 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi in three cases pertaining to protest of November 26.
ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the bail petition of Bushra Bibi.
The lawyer adopted the stance that Bushra Bibi is in jail in 190 millions pound case due to which couldn’t appear before the court.
The lawyer prayed the court to issue directives to investigation officer to include Bushra Bibi in investigation in jail.
The court extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi till March 24, and stopped the authorities from arresting her.
