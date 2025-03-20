Open Menu

Court Extends Interim Bail Of Bushra Bibi

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2025 | 09:01 PM

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi in November 26, protest case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi in November 26, protest case.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulkarnain heard the interim bail plea of Bushra Bibi who was currently in Adiala Jail.

The court also granted one-time exemption from attendance to the accused on her lawyer’s request.

The court extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi till May 5, and adjourned the case.

Margalla Police Station have registered a case against petitioner under clauses of Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

