Court Extends Interim Bail Of Bushra Bibi In Two Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 08:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi in two cases pertaining to protest and vandalizing on November 26.

The ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the bails cases of Bushra Bibi in two cases.

At the outset of hearing, lawyers Ansar Kayani and Shamsa Kayani Advocate appeared in the court and filed an application on behalf of Bushra Bibi for exemption from attendance and to be interrogated in jail.

The petitioner’s lawyer requested the court to direct the investigating officer to interrogate Bushra Bibi in jail, upon which the court ordered that the investigating officer should formally involve Bushra Bibi in investigation process.

The court extended Bushra Bibi’s interim bail in the Secretariat Police Station case until April 28, while the interim bail in the Karachi Police Station Company case until April 29.

