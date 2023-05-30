Court extends interim bail of former provincial minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Tuesday extended the interim bail of former provincial minister Afzal Sahi in a case pertaining riot and vandalization in Judicial complex during the appearance of PTI's chairman Imran Khan.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the bail case filed by the accused in FIR registered by Golra Police Station regarding the incident.

Petitioner's lawyer Qasim Abbasi adopted the stance that his client was in this court when the incident took place.

The case was registered against him on basis of political grounds, he claimed.

The lawyer said that his client did not believe any sort of violence and vandalization.

The court expressed annoyance with the prosecution for still not obtaining the footage of CCTV cameras about the incident.

The prosecutor prayed the court to grant some time in this regard at this the court adjourned further hearing of the case till June 13.