Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh to July 28

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :A court here on Saturday extended the interim bail of the Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh to July 28.

According to details, Shaikh appeared before the District and Session Judge to seek bail in a corruption case registered by Sindh Anti Corruption Establishment in Jamshoro district,concerning acquisition of land in a fraudulent way.

Earlier, the Shaikh appeared before the Anti Corruption Court but because of on leave the concerned judge he went to the district court.