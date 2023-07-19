Open Menu

Court Extends Interim Bail Of Imran Khan Till July 24 In Judge Threatening Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2023 | 10:47 PM

A local court on Wednesday extended the interim bail of PTI chairman till July 24 and sought arguments from the prosecution in the woman judge threatening case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :A local court on Wednesday extended the interim bail of PTI chairman till July 24 and sought arguments from the prosecution in the woman judge threatening case.

Judicial Magistrate Malik Amaan heard the said case against the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief.

Defence lawyer Salman Safdar Advocate claimed that false cases had been fabricated against his client, and sections of anti-terrorism laws had also been included in some of them.

He read out the contents of a first information report (FIR) before the court and said his client had stated that they would lodge a case against the woman judge.

It was the right of every citizen to file complaints, he added.

Salman Safdar said that it was alleged in the FIR that his client had interfered into the official work through his remarks at (a gathering ) in F-9 Park Islamabad. A terrorism case was registered against his client in that matter.

The PTI chief then came to the rostrum and informed the court that he had only talked about a legal action, and had already tendered an unconditional apology in the case.

The court sought arguments from Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi on next date of hearing and adjourned the case.

