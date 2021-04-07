UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Extends Interim Bail Of Jehangir Tareen, Others Till April 10 In Fake Accounts Case

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 09:02 PM

Court extends interim bail of Jehangir Tareen, others till April 10 in fake accounts case

A special court of banking offence on Wednesday extended interim bail of prominent politician and industrialist Jehangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareeen and two others till April 10 in fake accounts case registered by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the backdrop of the sugar scam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :A special court of banking offence on Wednesday extended interim bail of prominent politician and industrialist Jehangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareeen and two others till April 10 in fake accounts case registered by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the backdrop of the sugar scam.

The interim bail was extended due to unavailability of the concerned judge, Ameer Muhammad Khan.

Earlier, Jehangir Tareen, Ali Tareen along with their counsel appeared in the court.

It is pertinent to mention here that a sessions court had also granted interim bail to Jehangir Tareen and Ali Tareen till April 10 in two cases registered under charges of money laundering and financial fraud.

The FIA had registered a total of three FIRs against Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen, and others under charges of money laundering, misappropriation of shareholders money and fraud in the sugar scam.

Two FIRs were registered under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating of public shareholders) and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), read with sections 3/4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

In third case, it was alleged that accused Tareen fraudulently misappropriated money of shareholders after his company (JDW group) transferred Rs.3.14 billion to an associated private company identified as Farooqi Pulp Private Limited (FPML). The FIR stated that the private company is owned by his sons and close relatives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Money Federal Investigation Agency April Criminals FIR Billion Court Ali Tareen

Recent Stories

Camon 17 became official by TECNO; the Flagship ph ..

4 minutes ago

Japan Mulls Vaccinating Olympic Athletes Ahead of ..

4 minutes ago

DRAP allows Aziz Fatima Hospital to recruit volunt ..

4 minutes ago

Police claim arrest of two accused involved in mur ..

4 minutes ago

Al-Khidmat Foundation distributed meals among memb ..

4 minutes ago

Canada's Vaccine Advisory Board Upholds 4-Month In ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.