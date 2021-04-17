UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Extends Interim Bail Of Jehangir Tareen, Son Till May 3

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 02:43 PM

Court extends interim bail of Jehangir Tareen, son till May 3

A special court of banking offence on Saturday extended interim bail of prominent politician and industrialist Jehangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen till May 3 in a case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with sugar scam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :A special court of banking offence on Saturday extended interim bail of prominent politician and industrialist Jehangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen till May 3 in a case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with sugar scam.

The both with their counsel appeared before Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan on expiry of their interim bail.

The petitioners' counsel argued before the court that the FIA issued summons to his clients with a delay and it summoned them on one day notice. He submitted that reply of questions would be filed with FIA till Monday.

However, an assistant director legal on behalf of agency argued that Jehangir Tareen and Ali Tareen had not provided data yet. The investigations would be completed once they provide the record, he added.

At this stage, the court noted that on last hearing, the FIA had raised question on its jurisdiction to hear the matter.

To this, the petitioners' counsel argued that the court was empowered to hear the matter.

Subsequently, the court extended interim bail of Jehangir Tareen and Ali Tareen till May 3 and directed the agency to complete investigations as soon as possible.

The FIA had registered three FIRs against Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen, and others under charges of money laundering, misappropriation of shareholders money and fraud in the sugar scam.

Two FIRs were registered under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating of public shareholders) and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), read with sections 3/4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

In third case, it was alleged that Tareen fraudulently misappropriated money of shareholders after his company (JDW group) transferred Rs 3.14 billion to an associated private company identified as Farooqi Pulp Private Limited (FPML). The FIR stated that the private company was owned by his sons and close relatives.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Company Money Federal Investigation Agency May Criminals FIR Billion Court Ali Tareen

Recent Stories

Saeed Bin Maktoum: NAS Sports Tournament has contr ..

14 minutes ago

One killed, another injured in firing incident

4 minutes ago

China's economy to continue to gain momentum in co ..

10 minutes ago

Capital police arrest six drug dealers, eight kg n ..

10 minutes ago

Tanzanian PM announces measures to improve investm ..

10 minutes ago

Researchers find COVID-19 antibodies in 27 pct of ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.