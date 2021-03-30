UrduPoint.com
Court Extends Interim Bail Of MNA Till April 6

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :A sessions court Tuesday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) MNA Javed Latif till April 6 in a case, registered over the charges of defaming of the state institutions.

The court sought case record from then police on the next date of hearing.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Wajid Minhas heard the pre-arrest bail petition, filed by the PML- N leader. Javed Latif was also present during the proceedings. Township police registered a case against Mian Javed Latif on March 20 for allegedly hurling insults at the state and its institutions.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of one Jamil Saleem of B-1 Township, under Sections 120, 120B, 153, 153-A, 500 and 505(ixb) and 506PPC.

