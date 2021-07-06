UrduPoint.com
Court extends interim bail of Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman's sons till 7th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Tuesday extended interim bail of three sons of Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman in a Madrasa student sexual assault case till July 7.

The court summoned counsel for parties for final arguments on the next date of hearing.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Nauman Muhammad Naeem heard the bail applications of Latif-ur-Rehman, Waseem-ur-Rehman and Wasi-ur-Rehman. All three accused also appeared before the court on expiry of their interim bail.

The police produced the case record during the proceedings on Tuesday.

The petitioners had argued that the police had registered a sexual assault and criminal intimidation case against Mufti Rehman and others. They submitted that the police had also nominated various unknown persons in the matter and it was feared that police might arrest them. The petitioners submitted that they did not have a link with the case and pleaded with the court for grant of bail to them.

The North Cantonment police had, on June 17, registered a case under charges of sexual assault and criminal intimidation against Mufti Rehman, and others.

