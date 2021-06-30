UrduPoint.com
Court Extends Interim Bail Of Mufti Azizur Rehman's Sons

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 04:50 PM

Court extends interim bail of Mufti Azizur Rehman's sons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Wednesday extended interim bail of three sons of Mufti Azizur Rehman in a Madrasa student sexual assault case till July 6.

The court summoned a provincial law officer for final arguments on the next date of hearing.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Nauman Muhammad Naeem heard the bail applications of Latifur Rehman, Waseemur Rehman and Wasiur Rehman.

Earlier, the three accused appeared before the court on expiry of their interim bail.

The petitioners had argued that the police had registered a sexual assault and criminal intimidation case against Mufti Rehman and others.

They submitted that the police had also nominated various unknown persons in the matter and it was feared that police might arrest them. The petitioners submitted that they did not have a link with the case and pleaded with the court for grant of bail to them.

The North Cantonment police had on June 17 registered a case under charges of sexual assaultand criminal intimidation against Mufti Rehman and others.

