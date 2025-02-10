Court extends interim bail of Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended the interim bail of PTI leaders Omra Ayub and Zartaj Gul till March 6, in a case pertaining to illegal protest at Sangjani.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulkarnain heard the case.

However, the arguments on the bail petitions couldn’t be heard during this day’s proceeding.

Petitioners’ lawyer Sardar Masroof Khan Advocate and Amna Ali Advocate appeared before the court.

The court adjourned the case while extending the interim bails of the accused. It may be mentioned here that capital’s police have registered cases against PTI leaders regarding illegal protest and violence in Islamabad.