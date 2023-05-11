UrduPoint.com

Court Extends Interim Bail Of Parvez Elahi In Corruption Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Court extends interim bail of Parvez Elahi in corruption case

An anti-corruption court on Thursday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a corruption case till May 25

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :An anti-corruption court on Thursday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a corruption case till May 25.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Ali Raza conducted the case proceedings, wherein Chaudhry Parvez Elahi did not appear on expiry of his interim bail.

However, Parvez Elahi's counsel submitted an exemption application and pleaded with the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one-day on medical grounds.

At this, the court exempted the PTI president from personal appearance for one-day and extended his interim bail till May 25. The court also sought a report from the investigation officer on the next date of hearing.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab had registered a case against Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. It was alleged that Parvez Elahi as chief minister Punjab received kickbacks in four development projects of District Gujrat.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Gujrat May From Court

Recent Stories

US Weekly Jobless Claims at 1- Year Highs, Raising ..

US Weekly Jobless Claims at 1- Year Highs, Raising Chance for Fed Rate Pause

8 minutes ago
 A delicate succession in the Arctic Council after ..

A delicate succession in the Arctic Council after Russia sidelined

2 minutes ago
 Turkish candidate drops out days before presidenti ..

Turkish candidate drops out days before presidential election

3 minutes ago
 Secretary SH&ME for completion Nishtar-II on war ..

Secretary SH&ME for completion Nishtar-II on war footings

3 minutes ago
 Govt determined for social welfare, poverty allevi ..

Govt determined for social welfare, poverty alleviation: Federal Minister for Fi ..

12 minutes ago
 US Does Not Sanction Russian Grain-Deal Products, ..

US Does Not Sanction Russian Grain-Deal Products, Speaks to Banks Regularly - US ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.