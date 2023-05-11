Court extends interim bail of Parvez Elahi in corruption case

(@FahadShabbir)

An anti-corruption court on Thursday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a corruption case till May 25

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Ali Raza conducted the case proceedings, wherein Chaudhry Parvez Elahi did not appear on expiry of his interim bail.

However, Parvez Elahi's counsel submitted an exemption application and pleaded with the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one-day on medical grounds.

At this, the court exempted the PTI president from personal appearance for one-day and extended his interim bail till May 25. The court also sought a report from the investigation officer on the next date of hearing.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab had registered a case against Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. It was alleged that Parvez Elahi as chief minister Punjab received kickbacks in four development projects of District Gujrat.