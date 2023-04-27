UrduPoint.com

Court Extends Interim Bail Of Parvez Elahi Till 28th

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Court extends interim bail of Parvez Elahi till 28th

An anti-corruption court on Thursday extended the interim bail of former chief minister Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi till April 28 in a Rs 125 million corruption case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :An anti-corruption court on Thursday extended the interim bail of former chief minister Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi till April 28 in a Rs 125 million corruption case.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Ali Raza heard the bail petition of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

Parvez Elahi's counsel argued before the court that the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had registered a baseless case against his client and others. He submitted that no specific allegations were leveled against his client whereas the ACE Punjab did not have any evidence. He pleaded with the court to confirm interim bail of his client.

However, the ACE's prosecutor opposed the plea to confirm the interim bail of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

He submitted that the ACE had solid evidence against the accused. He requested the court to grant time for submitting more arguments.

At this, the court adjourned the hearing of the bail petition till April 28 and extended the interim bail of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. The court hinted that it would decide the bail petition on the next date of hearing, after hearing arguments of prosecution.

The ACE Punjab had registered a case against Parvez Elahi and others on charges of receiving Rs 125 million as kickback from a foreign company, working with Lahore Waste Management Company, against a payable amount.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Company April From Million Court

Recent Stories

Iranian Commerce Chamber Head Calls for Developing ..

Iranian Commerce Chamber Head Calls for Developing Economic Ties With Riyadh - R ..

6 minutes ago
 Ghotki Police shot dead five dacoits in encounter: ..

Ghotki Police shot dead five dacoits in encounter: says SSP

6 minutes ago
 Ministry of Tolerance to celebrate International W ..

Ministry of Tolerance to celebrate International Workers’ Day

9 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed chairs Investment Bank Extraordin ..

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs Investment Bank Extraordinary GA meeting

9 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Provide Materials for Turkey's Rec ..

Russia Ready to Provide Materials for Turkey's Reconstruction After Earthquakes ..

7 minutes ago
 Turkey to Save $1.5Bln Per Year on Gas Imports Tha ..

Turkey to Save $1.5Bln Per Year on Gas Imports Thanks to Akkuyu NPP - Erdogan

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.