LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) An anti-corruption court on Monday extended the interim bail of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's wife Qaisara Elahi, son Rasikh Elahi and daughter-in-law Zahra Elahi till October 25 in the Ring Road extension project case.

The court also sought reply from the prosecution on the bail applications, by the next date of hearing.

Anti-corruption Court Judge Ali Raza Awan conducted proceedings on the bail applications of the accused.

Rasikh Elahi and others appeared before the court during the proceedings and marked their attendance.

Anti Corruption Establishment Punjab had registered a case against Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others. It was alleged that the former chief minister gave approval of the Ring Road extension project to benefit the land owned by his family.

It is pertinent to mention here that Parvez Elahi had already been discharged in the case.