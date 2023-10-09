Open Menu

Court Extends Interim Bail Of Parvez Elahi's Wife, Son Till Oct 25

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2023 | 06:44 PM

Court extends interim bail of Parvez Elahi's wife, son till Oct 25

An anti-corruption court on Monday extended the interim bail of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's wife Qaisara Elahi, son Rasikh Elahi and daughter-in-law Zahra Elahi till October 25 in the Ring Road extension project case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) An anti-corruption court on Monday extended the interim bail of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's wife Qaisara Elahi, son Rasikh Elahi and daughter-in-law Zahra Elahi till October 25 in the Ring Road extension project case.

The court also sought reply from the prosecution on the bail applications, by the next date of hearing.

Anti-corruption Court Judge Ali Raza Awan conducted proceedings on the bail applications of the accused.

Rasikh Elahi and others appeared before the court during the proceedings and marked their attendance.

Anti Corruption Establishment Punjab had registered a case against Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others. It was alleged that the former chief minister gave approval of the Ring Road extension project to benefit the land owned by his family.

It is pertinent to mention here that Parvez Elahi had already been discharged in the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Chief Minister Punjab Road Wife October Family From Court

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia takes second step in bid for 2034 FIF ..

Saudi Arabia takes second step in bid for 2034 FIFA World Cup

9 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for t ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for timely completion of developmen ..

5 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 141,200 cusecs water

IRSA releases 141,200 cusecs water

5 minutes ago
 World Post Day observed in Sukkur

World Post Day observed in Sukkur

5 minutes ago
 Claudia Goldin wins Nobel for work on women in the ..

Claudia Goldin wins Nobel for work on women in the labour market

12 minutes ago
 BISE to announce result of SSC part II Exam on Oct ..

BISE to announce result of SSC part II Exam on Oct 10

12 minutes ago
CS orders depts to depute grievance redressal comm ..

CS orders depts to depute grievance redressal commissioners

12 minutes ago
 Netball Cup kicks off

Netball Cup kicks off

9 minutes ago
 Sahabzada Sultan elected as head of Asian Tent Peg ..

Sahabzada Sultan elected as head of Asian Tent Pegging

9 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler orders establishing new headquarters ..

Sharjah Ruler orders establishing new headquarters of Sharjah club

19 minutes ago
 New OPD at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital made fun ..

New OPD at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital made functional

9 minutes ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Bro ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi for ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan