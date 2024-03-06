Court Extends Interim Bail Of Parvez Elahi's Wife, Son Till Mar 16
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 08:59 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) An anti-corruption court on Wednesday extended the interim bail of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's wife Qaisara Elahi, son Rasikh Elahi and daughter-in-law Zahra Elahi till March 16 in the Ring Road extension project case.
Earlier, Qaisara Elahi and other accused appeared before Anti-Corruption Judge Safdar Ali Bhatti on expiry of their interim bail and marked their attendance.
However, Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab officials sought time for completing the investigations.
At this, the court extended the interim bail of the accused till March 16 and sought an investigation report on the next date of hearing.
The ACE Punjab had registered a case against Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others. It was alleged that the former chief minister gave approval of the Ring Road extension project to benefit the land owned by his family.
It is pertinent to mention here that Parvez Elahi had already been discharged in the case.
