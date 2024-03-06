Open Menu

Court Extends Interim Bail Of Parvez Elahi's Wife, Son Till Mar 16

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 08:59 PM

Court extends interim bail of Parvez Elahi's wife, son till Mar 16

An anti-corruption court on Wednesday extended the interim bail of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's wife Qaisara Elahi, son Rasikh Elahi and daughter-in-law Zahra Elahi till March 16 in the Ring Road extension project case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) An anti-corruption court on Wednesday extended the interim bail of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's wife Qaisara Elahi, son Rasikh Elahi and daughter-in-law Zahra Elahi till March 16 in the Ring Road extension project case.

Earlier, Qaisara Elahi and other accused appeared before Anti-Corruption Judge Safdar Ali Bhatti on expiry of their interim bail and marked their attendance.

However, Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab officials sought time for completing the investigations.

At this, the court extended the interim bail of the accused till March 16 and sought an investigation report on the next date of hearing.

The ACE Punjab had registered a case against Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others. It was alleged that the former chief minister gave approval of the Ring Road extension project to benefit the land owned by his family.

It is pertinent to mention here that Parvez Elahi had already been discharged in the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Minister Punjab Road Wife March Family Court

Recent Stories

Commissioner inaugurates Business Expo at Universi ..

Commissioner inaugurates Business Expo at University College of DMJ

8 minutes ago
 Women University of Bagh approves 15% disparity re ..

Women University of Bagh approves 15% disparity reduction allowance to its emplo ..

8 minutes ago
 ECP releases additional reserve seats list for Nat ..

ECP releases additional reserve seats list for National Assembly

15 minutes ago
 Trump hails Super Tuesday wins in race to the Whit ..

Trump hails Super Tuesday wins in race to the White House

15 minutes ago
 Blind murder case of kid solved, two held

Blind murder case of kid solved, two held

15 minutes ago
 MPA Tariq Khan Magsi calls on Balochistan CM

MPA Tariq Khan Magsi calls on Balochistan CM

15 minutes ago
SAARC events planned in Lahore to unleash regional ..

SAARC events planned in Lahore to unleash regional collaboration: FPCCI

15 minutes ago
 DC Murree visits THQ Hospital, Murree to inspect f ..

DC Murree visits THQ Hospital, Murree to inspect facilities

24 minutes ago
 Civil Aviation Authority to hold 10th ESP experien ..

Civil Aviation Authority to hold 10th ESP experience sharing platform event on 7 ..

3 minutes ago
 Chairman RBISE visits matric exam centers in Chakw ..

Chairman RBISE visits matric exam centers in Chakwal

3 minutes ago
 Court seeks NAB reply in plea to cancel arrest war ..

Court seeks NAB reply in plea to cancel arrest warrants of Hassan & Hussain

3 minutes ago
 Kohat Police arrested the accused involved in murd ..

Kohat Police arrested the accused involved in murder attempt

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan