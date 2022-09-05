UrduPoint.com

Court Extends Interim Bail Of PML-N Leader Till 8th

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Monday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader MPA Yasin Sohal and former MPA Ahsan Raza till Sept 8 in Lahore NAB office clash case

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceedings, wherein Yasin Sohal and Ahsan Raza appeared and got their attendance marked.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor, on behalf of the complainant NAB official, sought time for submitting arguments during the proceedings.

The court adjourned further hearing till Sept 8 and sought a detailed report along with case record from police on the next date of hearing.

The court also extended the interim bail of the PML-N leaders till Sept 8.

The Chung police had registered a case against PML-N leadership and party workers under sections 147, 149, 290, 291, 440 , 109, 353 and 186 of Criminal Procedure Code and ATA sections over clash with police on August 11, 2020 at NAB office during appearance of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz before an investigation team.

The court had already confirmed interim bail of Rana Sanaullah, Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar and other party leaders in the case.

