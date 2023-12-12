Open Menu

Court Extends Interim Bail Of PTI Chief, Bushra Bibi

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2023 | 08:17 PM

The District and Sessions Court in Islamabad has extended the interim bail of the PTI chief and Bushra Bibi in different cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The District and Sessions Court in Islamabad has extended the interim bail of the PTI chief and Bushra Bibi in different cases.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the bail application of the PTI Chief and Bushra Bibi on Tuesday.

PTI's counsel in the court stated that the ATC court had accepted three bail applications of PTI's founder.

He further argued that the police deliberately did not want to produce the founder of PTI in court.

The court sought the production report of the PTI chief and extended the interim bail of the PTI founder until December 19 and Bushra Bibi's bail until January 2.

