Court Extends Interim Bail Of PTI Founder, Bushra Bibi

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 07:02 PM

Court extends interim bail of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) A local court on Monday extended the interim bails of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi till December 7, in Toshakhana receipt case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the pre-arrest bail case of the two accused.

The court also granted one-time exemption from hearing to Bushra Bibi on a request filed by her lawyer.

At the outset of hearing, the FIA’s investigation officer into the case prayed the court to grant time for verification of Toshakhana receipt case.

The court accepted the request and adjourned hearing till December 7.

